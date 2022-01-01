Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

WFC stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

