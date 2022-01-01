Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.67 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

