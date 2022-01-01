Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 140 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 162,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 76.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

