Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,577 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,535 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,842. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

