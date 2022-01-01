Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 78 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

BLK opened at $915.56 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $927.08 and a 200-day moving average of $901.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

