Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 78,213 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,213 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

