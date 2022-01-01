Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 168.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Perficient by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 79.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

