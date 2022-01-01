Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

