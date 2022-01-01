Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $354.41 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Hathor has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $354.41 million and $17.85 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.58 or 0.07916477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.34 or 1.00141522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007960 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 900,282,016 coins and its circulating supply is 224,337,016 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.