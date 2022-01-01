Head-To-Head Contrast: Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) vs. Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Strattec Security alerts:

70.1% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Meritor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Strattec Security and Meritor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.30 $29.90 million $3.78 9.79 Meritor $3.83 billion 0.45 $199.00 million $2.75 9.01

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security. Meritor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Strattec Security and Meritor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Meritor has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meritor is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Meritor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 3.18% 7.00% 4.75% Meritor 5.19% 32.03% 6.50%

Risk & Volatility

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritor has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritor beats Strattec Security on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment provides axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.