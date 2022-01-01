Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.61

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.61 and traded as low as $90.85. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

