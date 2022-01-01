Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $29.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 897,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

