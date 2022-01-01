Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

