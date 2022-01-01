Hive Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Hive has a market cap of $584.70 million and $12.84 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003192 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004167 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 386,272,886 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.