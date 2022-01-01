Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $149,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $463.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

