Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $58,155.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007018 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

