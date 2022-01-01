Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

HYFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 236.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 295.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 457.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 263,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

