Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $23,202.90 and $31.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.82 or 0.07839745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.68 or 0.99581812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

