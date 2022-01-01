Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.93 ($13.55).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

