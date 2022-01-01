IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.98

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.98 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 1154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

