IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.07 Million

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report $706.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.00 million and the lowest is $704.20 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.10. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

