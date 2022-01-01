IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Up 0%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

