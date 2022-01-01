IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

IGM stock opened at C$45.62 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.43 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.16.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.4099996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

