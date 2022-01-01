Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.35. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 210 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,278 shares of company stock valued at $400,332.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.