Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.97 and traded as low as C$3.75. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 4,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of C$104.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.97.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$238.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.