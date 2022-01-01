Insider Buying: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,870.23.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of C$288.64 million and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$27.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AT shares. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.43.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

