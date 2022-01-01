Insider Buying: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,870.23.
Shares of TSE AT opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of C$288.64 million and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$33.08.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$27.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.