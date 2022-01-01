Insider Buying: Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:NTU) Insider Buys 200,000,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:NTU) insider Nicholas Curtis acquired 200,000,000 shares of Northern Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000,000.00 ($14,492,753.62).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.14.
About Northern Minerals
