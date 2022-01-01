Insider Buying: Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:NTU) Insider Buys 200,000,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:NTU) insider Nicholas Curtis acquired 200,000,000 shares of Northern Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000,000.00 ($14,492,753.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

About Northern Minerals

Northern Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of rare earth element mineral interests in Australia. The company explores for dysprosium and other heavy rare earths. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Browns Range project located to the south east of Halls Creek in northern Western Australia.

