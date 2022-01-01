Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.19. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.