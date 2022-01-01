Insider Selling: Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Insider Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti sold 145,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$96,642.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,185,870.

On Tuesday, November 30th, John Tognetti sold 5,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$3,100.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Tognetti sold 77,588 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$43,883.77.

CEM stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.24 million and a P/E ratio of -36.32.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

