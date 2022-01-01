Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells 31,919 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

