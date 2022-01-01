Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $21,283.50.

On Thursday, October 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $23,856.00.

KTOS stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.