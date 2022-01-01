Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Sells 807 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

