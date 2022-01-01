Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 24,118 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $5,358,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 22,830 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total transaction of $5,095,427.70.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $3,901,677.61.

On Thursday, December 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98.

On Friday, December 10th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $217.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.