Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its 200-day moving average is $205.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.82 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

