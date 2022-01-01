Insider Selling: Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sells 30,473 Shares of Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunny Sanyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00.

VREX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

