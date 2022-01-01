Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after purchasing an additional 118,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $230.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.22 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

