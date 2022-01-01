Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after acquiring an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $230.06 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

