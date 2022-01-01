Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.38

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.38 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.78 ($0.24). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.78 ($0.24), with a volume of 11,904 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £173.28 million and a P/E ratio of -14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.38.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

