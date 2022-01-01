Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

