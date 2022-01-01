Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.33). Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $313,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $156,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

