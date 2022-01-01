International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,359,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $188,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.