International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,467,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.