International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $885.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

International Game Technology stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

