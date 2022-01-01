Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.