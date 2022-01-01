Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

