Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Lessened by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Invesco were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $23.02 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

