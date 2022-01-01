Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE IVR opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $866.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.