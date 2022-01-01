Investors Purchase High Volume of Establishment Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,475% compared to the typical volume of 267 call options.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 163.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 188,134 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.14. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

