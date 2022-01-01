IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stake Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.24% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

