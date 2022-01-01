IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $282.14 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.61 and a 200-day moving average of $255.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

